FRESNO

Police find man carrying victim down street after shooting in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the suspect in connection to a late night shooting in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are looking for the suspect in connection to a late night shooting in Northwest Fresno. It happened Monday night around 11:30 at an apartment complex on Fairmont near West.

Police arrived to find a man carrying another man down the street-- he turned out to be the victim. That man was shot in the leg and upper thigh.

Lt. Carl McKnight with the Fresno Police said, "An individual they contacted out front was mostly shot inside, and we're trying to narrow down how he got shot."

Police said the victim is a known gang member and isn't sharing much information with officers. They also said there was a toddler in the home at the time of the shooting. The child was not hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresnoinvestigationFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News