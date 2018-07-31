Police find man carrying victim down street after shooting in Northwest Fresno

Police are looking for the suspect in connection to a late night shooting in Northwest Fresno. It happened Monday night around 11:30 at an apartment complex on Fairmont near West.Police arrived to find a man carrying another man down the street-- he turned out to be the victim. That man was shot in the leg and upper thigh.Lt. Carl McKnight with the Fresno Police said, "An individual they contacted out front was mostly shot inside, and we're trying to narrow down how he got shot."Police said the victim is a known gang member and isn't sharing much information with officers. They also said there was a toddler in the home at the time of the shooting. The child was not hurt.