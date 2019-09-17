Police: Firebaugh motorcycle officer hit, seriously injured by alleged DUI driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Firebaugh Police Department motorcycle officer was seriously injured when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
It happened Sunday night on northbound Highway 33 near Douglas avenue.
Investigators say 27-year-old Jose Morales Gutierrez of Mendota was speeding and rear-ended the officer's motor unit.
Officer Rodolfo Tabares suffered injuries to both his forearms and lower extremities, but doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery.
Gutierrez was arrested and booked in the Fresno County jail on suspicion of DUI causing injuries.
