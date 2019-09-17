Police: Firebaugh motorcycle officer hit, seriously injured by alleged DUI driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Firebaugh Police Department motorcycle officer was seriously injured when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver.It happened Sunday night on northbound Highway 33 near Douglas avenue.Investigators say 27-year-old Jose Morales Gutierrez of Mendota was speeding and rear-ended the officer's motor unit.Officer Rodolfo Tabares suffered injuries to both his forearms and lower extremities, but doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery.Gutierrez was arrested and booked in the Fresno County jail on suspicion of DUI causing injuries.