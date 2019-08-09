Police: Florida man drives golf cart into Walmart, attempts to run over people

GIBSONTON, Florida -- A Florida man is facing charges for driving a golf cart through a crowded Walmart.

Police said Michael Hudson was blocking the store's entrance when deputies arrived in Gibsonton around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

That's when police said he suddenly took off, driving into the store as several pedestrians were hit and others jumped out of the way.

Hudson eventually crashed into a cash register and was taken into custody.

A few customers received treatment at the scene, but there were no serious injuries.
