Police hunting for suspect who stabbed man at central Fresno bus stop

Fresno police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man at a bus stop in central Fresno on Wednesday.The stabbing occurred after the victim and the suspect - both men - got into a verbal altercation at a bus stop near Griffith & West.At some point that altercation turned physical when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim who then ran to a nearby SaveMart that is about 700 feet away for help.Action News spoke with a witness.He says he was walking his five nephews who range in age from 7 to 12 home from school when they all watched the entire attack unfold."The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. It was like a movie situation I told them to keep going stay low just keeping going towards the house," said Levi De La Cruz.According to that witness, the suspect hopped on FAX bus 22 which took off with him on board.However police are not confirming that at this moment - just that they are actively looking for the suspect.The victim according to authorities has non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be ok.Police are asking any witness who may have information on what happened or anyone who may know where the suspect is to come forward.