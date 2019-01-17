Police hunting for suspects behind shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl

Multiple gunshot holes near the front door of a home in southeast Fresno are an eerie reminder of the violence that rang out late Wednesday.The violence resulted in a 12-year old girl getting shot by a stray bullet while she watched TV with her family inside.The girl is in stable condition after she was shot by mistake.Police are now talking to witnesses and piecing together clues as they try to determine who pulled the trigger."That could be my child, that could be your child, that could be anybody out there. That kid did not ask for that," said David Madrigal of the Fresno Police Department.Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident but are calling it gang-related.They say just after 9 p.m., a group of rival gang members got into an argument in the street near the home when someone pulled out a gun and starting firing.That's when multiple strays pierced the home's stucco and the young girl was struck in the torso.By the time officers arrived the group of individuals had fled the scene."Right now we do have some leads but we're still looking for the public's assistance in helping us identify any of the suspects involved," said Madrigal.The victim's family did not want to go on camera but said the 12-year-old remains at Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive despite having a bullet still lodged in her upper arm.In light of recent shootings across the city, Fresno PD says they are initiating a special gang operation that begins tonight and will go on for the next couple of weeks.