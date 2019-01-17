ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Police hunting for suspects behind shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

The girl is in stable condition but has a bullet still lodged in her upper arm.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Multiple gunshot holes near the front door of a home in southeast Fresno are an eerie reminder of the violence that rang out late Wednesday.

The violence resulted in a 12-year old girl getting shot by a stray bullet while she watched TV with her family inside.

The girl is in stable condition after she was shot by mistake.

Police are now talking to witnesses and piecing together clues as they try to determine who pulled the trigger.

"That could be my child, that could be your child, that could be anybody out there. That kid did not ask for that," said David Madrigal of the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident but are calling it gang-related.

They say just after 9 p.m., a group of rival gang members got into an argument in the street near the home when someone pulled out a gun and starting firing.

That's when multiple strays pierced the home's stucco and the young girl was struck in the torso.

By the time officers arrived the group of individuals had fled the scene.

"Right now we do have some leads but we're still looking for the public's assistance in helping us identify any of the suspects involved," said Madrigal.

The victim's family did not want to go on camera but said the 12-year-old remains at Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive despite having a bullet still lodged in her upper arm.

In light of recent shootings across the city, Fresno PD says they are initiating a special gang operation that begins tonight and will go on for the next couple of weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stray bulletaccidental shootinggang violencechild injuredFresno - SoutheastFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Man arrested after the death of toddler who shot himself
Woman recovering after accidental shooting at Fresno apartment
No jail time for Chowchilla mother after accidental shooting death of one-year-old
Girl, 2, accidentally shot by father cleaning gun at Apple Valley home, deputies say
More accidental shooting
Top Stories
UPDATE: Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach
Local flood control agencies prepare all year for heavy rain in winter
Highway 140 and all roads in Yosemite are now open
19-year-old charged with kidnapping niece of WWE's Kurt Angle
$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car
RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
Show More
2 SoCal couples struggle with LAUSD strike and shutdown
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
More News