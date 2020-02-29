Police identify man accused of trying to lure Sanger High student into car

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police investigators on Friday released information about the suspect - 19-year-old Timothy Remillard - who they said was trying to lure a Sanger High student into his car.
Officers arrested Remillard for DUI and annoying a young girl.
Earlier this week, Sanger Unified School officials issued a warning to parents about recent abduction attempts.
That includes an instance where a female student was approached by a man - allegedly Remillard - in a green Saturn who attempted to lure her in, but she ran back to campus and found a teacher who called the police.
Just days before, two Sanger Academy students were approached by a man who asked if they wanted some candy.
