SHOOTING

Police identify man shot and killed outside Northeast Fresno restaurant and bar

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police officers say 19-year-old Humberto Cuellar was found, with several gunshot wounds near Las Michelada's and Sushi Bar at around 1:30 a.m.

Detectives spent more than five hours at the scene interviewing potential witnesses, hoping to make an arrest.

Crime scene tape and patrol cars surrounded 6th and Shaw Avenue after an early morning shooting that turned deadly.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Northeast Fresno.



"We're still talking to people working on leads trying to figure out who is responsible," said Lt. Michael Landon.

The restaurant features live music after 11 p.m.

Manager Aaron Rodriguez says their security team noticed two patrons getting into a verbal altercation before it escalated and both were escorted outside.
"One of the guys went to his car and pulled out his gun and that's when everything happened," said Rodriguez.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a gunshot victim in his 20s. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

It is unclear how many gunshot wounds he sustained. But Rodriguez says he heard at least six shots fired.

"Luckily no one else was hurt we tried to make sure everyone else was safe we locked everyone inside to make sure everything was okay until the cops came," said Rodriguez.

This is a first for the business. Rodriguez says even though the incident did not happen inside their establishment. They plan to increase security measures.

Police are hoping surveillance video from nearby businesses will help them identify the shooter.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
