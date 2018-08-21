Police identify two people found dead inside a Tulare County home last week

The Tulare County Coroner says they are 83-year-old George Mendonca and 81-year-old Juanita Mendonca.Their causes of death have not been released yet.Last Thursday, Tulare County deputies responded to the home near Tulare after a neighbor reported not seeing the Mendonca's in a couple of days.Inside, they found two dead bodies.Officials have not released any other details about the circumstances surrounding the suspicious deaths.