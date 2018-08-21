TULARE COUNTY

Police identify two people found dead inside a Tulare County home last week

The Tulare County Coroner says they are 83-year-old George Mendonca and 81-year-old Juanita Mendonca.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Their causes of death have not been released yet.

Their causes of death have not been released yet.

Last Thursday, Tulare County deputies responded to the home near Tulare after a neighbor reported not seeing the Mendonca's in a couple of days.

Inside, they found two dead bodies.

Officials have not released any other details about the circumstances surrounding the suspicious deaths.
