Police identify victim in fatal crash that killed 5 people

A Dodge Charger ran a stop sign and collided with a truck on Avenue 9 near Road 30 in Madera.

Joe Avila was driving in a truck on Avenue 9 near Road 30 when a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign.The impact sent both vehicles into a nearby vineyard. The truck overturned and the Charger burst into flames.Two people were killed in the Charger and three people in the truck also died from their injuries.Officials say it is too soon in their investigation to tell if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.The identities of the other four victims have not yet been released.