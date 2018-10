EMBED >More News Videos One person was killed and another seriously injured after a crash at Avenue 192 and Spacer Drive in Tulare County.

Family members say 21-year old Brittany Briscoe was driving a Chevy Malibu when her car drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Chevy Silverado.It happened yesterday around 5 a.m. near Avenue 192 and Spacer Drive.The driver of the truck was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.CHP officers are still investigating what may have led up to the crash.