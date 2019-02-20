Police in Northern California arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old

Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run of a seven-year-old girl in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl in Santa Rosa.



Saturday's crash was caught on a surveillance camera. The girl was treated for minor injuries.

RELATED: 7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa

Police say they received multiple tips in the case, which led them to 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident Dominick Weaver. He was taken into custody just Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there is surveillance video showing Weaver trying to hide his car after the crash.
