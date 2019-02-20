Police in Northern California arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old

Arrest of Hit and Run Suspect involving Seven-Year-Old Victim https://t.co/e9GtLNmxnF — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) February 20, 2019

Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl in Santa Rosa.Saturday's crash was caught on a surveillance camera. The girl was treated for minor injuries.Police say they received multiple tips in the case, which led them to 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident Dominick Weaver. He was taken into custody just Tuesday afternoon.Police say there is surveillance video showing Weaver trying to hide his car after the crash.