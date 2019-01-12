It's a busy start to the weekend for Fresno police who are investigating two shootings that happened within an hour of each other.The first occured just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.ShotSpotter technology led police to west Eden near Arthur in Southwest Fresno."We arrived and found a 30-year-old male with multiple gunshots to his upper body he was rushed to CRMC (Community Regional Medical Center) in critical and went right into surgery," said Lieutenant Joe Gomez.No witnesses have come forward but police believe this was gang related."The victim, we know him quite well," Lt. Gomez said.The second shooting brought officers to central Fresno in the north Arthur and Dudley area."In that shooting some subjects were beating up one person and other people got involved," Lt. Gomez said.Police say three men then got into a white Ford F150, left, then turned around and fired shots -- sending at least 30 people running.The shooting victim had already been taken to CRMC with a gunshot wound to his leg.Both victims are expected to survive, but the search continues for their shooters."Street violence is one that were continuing to investigate," the lieutenant said.Police say they're not getting a lot of cooperation from the few people who stuck around and at this point, but they haven't ruled out gang activity."We know that this shooting can turn into shootings two, three and four. Not only in Southwest but city-wide so were putting resources on it tonight," Captain Mark Salazar says despite the violent night, they've made strides over the last three years in the Southwest policing district."We went from 171 shootings, when I first got there in 2016 to last year, 92 shootings," Captain Salazar said.He says the department is making an effort to address the gang issue in Southwest."We're taking a gun a day from the streets of Southwest Fresno. Last year we took 169 guns," he said.This is the second shooting of the year for the Southwest district compared to the 10 this time last year.