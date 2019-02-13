CAR CRASH

4-car crash involving wrong-way driver closes on/off ramps on Highway 168

Fresno police investigate 4-car crash involving wrong-way driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A crash involving a wrong-way driver in Northeast Fresno shut down a portion of Ashlan Avenue near Winery Tuesday evening.

Fresno Police say a driver collided with several other vehicles after driving the wrong way on the road, just before 5:30 p.m.

The wrong-way driver then collided with two trees.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the collision.

Investigators are now working to determine if the driver had a medical emergency -- or if they were driving under the influence.
