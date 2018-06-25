The search is on for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot in a robbery attempt. It happened just before midnight in front of a Northwest Fresno home at Van Ness and Rialto in the Fig Garden area.Fresno County Sheriff's Department said a suspect approached two teens and demanded money. When the teens turned to run the suspect fired at least two shots. One hit the 17-year-old in the head.Lieutenant Jose Salinas with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said, "The Fig Garden area has very little of this type of crime here, very unusual for this to happen here."The teen was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was last reported to be in critical condition.The teen was visiting a friend that lived in the neighborhood.