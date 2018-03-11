Police investigate shooting in Southwest Fresno

Fresno police are investigating a third shooting that took place Sunday in Southwest Fresno and are looking into whether it is gang-related.Witnesses tell police it happened at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Klette and Fresno streets.According to police, the family who lives there wasn't home at the time of the shooting.Two rounds were fired at the house, one at the dining room window the other at the front door. The homeowner didn't want to be shown on camera but tells us their home has been in her family for three generations and nothing like this has happened before.Police are using NIBIN technology, to examine the shell casing that was found, to see if it's related to any other shootings that took place this weekend.