SHOOTING

Police investigate shooting in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno police are investigating a third shooting that took place Sunday in Southwest Fresno and are looking into whether it's gang-related. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are investigating a third shooting that took place Sunday in Southwest Fresno and are looking into whether it is gang-related.

Witnesses tell police it happened at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Klette and Fresno streets.

According to police, the family who lives there wasn't home at the time of the shooting.

Two rounds were fired at the house, one at the dining room window the other at the front door. The homeowner didn't want to be shown on camera but tells us their home has been in her family for three generations and nothing like this has happened before.

Police are using NIBIN technology, to examine the shell casing that was found, to see if it's related to any other shootings that took place this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Person shot in the arm in Southwest Fresno
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
Las Vegas victims remembered in ceremony on 1-year anniversary
More shooting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News