Police investigate shooting that injured two people in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a mand and a woman to the hospital.The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on Glen Avenue at East 27th street.That's just down the street from Hoover Middle School.The condition of the shooting victims' are unknown at this time.Police have been out canvassing the area for several hours looking for evidence and talking to witnesses.No suspect description has been given yet, and details on what may have led to the violent attack have not been released.