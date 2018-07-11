Police investigate shooting that leaves 3 men injured in Southwest Fresno

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Southwest Fresno. It happened right around three Wednesday morning on Samson near Martin Luther King.Police say three men were shot outside a home. Two drove themselves to the hospital and the other was found by police at the scene. The extent of injuries ranges, with one man being shot in the stomach and they all suffered bullet wounds to their lower body.At this time investigators believe all three victims will survive their injuries.It's not yet known what may have led to the shooting and there's no word on a suspect.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.