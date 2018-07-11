FRESNO

Police investigate shooting that leaves 3 men injured in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Southwest Fresno. It happened right around three Wednesday morning on Samson near Martin Luther King. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Southwest Fresno. It happened right around three Wednesday morning on Samson near Martin Luther King.

Police say three men were shot outside a home. Two drove themselves to the hospital and the other was found by police at the scene. The extent of injuries ranges, with one man being shot in the stomach and they all suffered bullet wounds to their lower body.

At this time investigators believe all three victims will survive their injuries.

It's not yet known what may have led to the shooting and there's no word on a suspect.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresnoFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News