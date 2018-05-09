Police investigate two shootings in two days at Fresno apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3444630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A homicide investigation is underway in West Central Fresno. It comes after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

Police say a man drove into the northeast part of the complex, he got out of his car, opened fire, then drove away.

Police are investigating two shootings in two days at the same Northwest Fresno apartment complex.Investigators say at around 11 pm Tuesday a man drove into the Westwood Village Apartment complex before getting out of his vehicle and opening fire.No one was hurt but two vehicles and an apartment were hit at the complex on Valentine and Shields."We do have video of what we saw was a small compact car coming into the complex with a male dressed in dark clothing with a hoodie. He got out of the car and that's when he began firing," said Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson.On Monday night police were called to the same apartment complex for gunshots. They searched the area but didn't find anything.Then Tuesday morning a resident discovered the body of a 28-year-old shot to death on the property.According to Fresno Police, the murder was in retaliation for a separate shooting and not related to the previous gun violence at the apartments."We believe that shooting is gang-related and it is related to the shooting at Wayne's liquor on the 29th," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.Last year two teenagers were shot and killed at the same apartment complex just days apart from each other.Officers have stepped up patrols in the area following this latest round of violence.