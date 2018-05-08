FRESNO

Police investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in West Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A homicide investigation is underway in West Central Fresno. It comes after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A homicide investigation is underway in West Central Fresno. It comes after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

Fresno Police officers believe this began Monday night at nine when they got a call of a shooting inside the complex of the Westwood Apartments. The unidentified victim is being described as about 20-years-old. His family left the scene in a car sobbing loudly.

Monday night Fresno police said they did not know there was a victim. They were told by witnesses that several cars were struck but no person was hit.

Several officers responded to the complex along with the police helicopter, and they did not find any injured bystanders. But that all changed Tuesday morning when officers got a call at 8:30 from a resident here about a man found dead.

Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department said, "Again, we did an extensive search of the area and didn't find anybody-- and again we were called out this morning for the deceased body."

Officers don't know whether this is gang-related or who the suspect could be. Surveillance video is being collected from the apartment complex. At this point, officers are hoping witnesses can help identify a suspect or suspects.

Neighbors said the complex has had a lot of violence. In December, a 13-year-old was shot in the leg but survived. Frustrated neighbors are saying the gang violence needs to stop.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicidefresnoFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News