Police investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in West Central Fresno

A homicide investigation is underway in West Central Fresno. It comes after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex.Fresno Police officers believe this began Monday night at nine when they got a call of a shooting inside the complex of the Westwood Apartments. The unidentified victim is being described as about 20-years-old. His family left the scene in a car sobbing loudly.Monday night Fresno police said they did not know there was a victim. They were told by witnesses that several cars were struck but no person was hit.Several officers responded to the complex along with the police helicopter, and they did not find any injured bystanders. But that all changed Tuesday morning when officers got a call at 8:30 from a resident here about a man found dead.Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department said, "Again, we did an extensive search of the area and didn't find anybody-- and again we were called out this morning for the deceased body."Officers don't know whether this is gang-related or who the suspect could be. Surveillance video is being collected from the apartment complex. At this point, officers are hoping witnesses can help identify a suspect or suspects.Neighbors said the complex has had a lot of violence. In December, a 13-year-old was shot in the leg but survived. Frustrated neighbors are saying the gang violence needs to stop.