Police investigating after car found in southeast Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a car was found in a southeast Fresno canal.

Fire crews arrived near Clovis and Huntington just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

They quickly got a dive team together and determined that no one was inside the car.

A northbound lane of Clovis Avenue is closed this time, so you are urged to avoid the area as crew work to get the car out of the water.
