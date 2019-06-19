Police investigating after car found in southeast Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a car was found in a southeast Fresno canal.Fire crews arrived near Clovis and Huntington just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.They quickly got a dive team together and determined that no one was inside the car.A northbound lane of Clovis Avenue is closed this time, so you are urged to avoid the area as crew work to get the car out of the water.