Police investigating after man shot near southwest Fresno youth center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot near a southwest Fresno youth center.The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. Wednesday near the Rev. Edward L. Swillis Neighborhood Youth Center which is located close to the intersection of East California and B Street.Police say the victim was standing outside of a gas station across the street from the youth center when he was shot. He ran over to the center for help and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Officers are currently looking for the suspect who fled on a motorized scooter.This story is developing.