Police investigating after several fires started around College of the Sequoias campus in Visalia

Police at the College of the Sequoias are investigating several fires that broke out on campus. They started Monday morning just after 11:30 on the Mooney Boulevard campus in Visalia.The first fire came from the Men's bathroom inside of the music building. The second fire was located in the Sequoia Building's men's bathroom.Just past 1:00 p.m., another fire broke out in a separate building and two more fires happened in the men's bathrooms of two other buildings.No reports of any injuries.Damage was limited to bathroom products, dispensers, and from the smoke inside the buildings.