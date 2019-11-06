shooting

Police investigating after teen shot in central Fresno

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in central Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of North Rowell Avenue near Cedar and Hedges Avenues around 3 p.m.

Witnesses say someone in a four-door Sedan opened fire at the teen. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

At this time, it is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralshootingfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Pregnant wife shoots home invasion suspects with AR-15
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Kings Co. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide, deputies say
3 motorcyclists wounded, 2 critically, in shooting on SoCal freeway, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student
Madera PD cracks down on DUIs through extra patrols and social media
Farm Run By Inmates Saves Taxpayers $1 Million Each Year
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Show More
Scammers offering free iPhone on website to obtain EBT holders' private information
Animal clinic evacuated after strange odor, 2 hospitalized
Madera Co. woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for involvement in child porn
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Fire breaks out at SE Fresno taco shop for second time in less than 1 month
More TOP STORIES News