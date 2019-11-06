FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in central Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area of North Rowell Avenue near Cedar and Hedges Avenues around 3 p.m.
Witnesses say someone in a four-door Sedan opened fire at the teen. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
At this time, it is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.
Police investigating after teen shot in central Fresno
SHOOTING
