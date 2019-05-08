Police investigating armed robbery at Northwest Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Northwest Fresno gas station.Police say it happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Chevron gas station on the corner of Herndon and Brawley.The cashier says a man wearing a Dallas Cowboys baseball hat and a bandana came into the store pointed a handgun at him and demanded cigarettes, lottery scratchers and cash.The cashier said he handed over the merchandise and about $100 in cash.He last saw the suspect driving down Brawley.No one was hurt during the crime.