FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Northwest Fresno gas station.
Police say it happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Chevron gas station on the corner of Herndon and Brawley.
The cashier says a man wearing a Dallas Cowboys baseball hat and a bandana came into the store pointed a handgun at him and demanded cigarettes, lottery scratchers and cash.
The cashier said he handed over the merchandise and about $100 in cash.
He last saw the suspect driving down Brawley.
No one was hurt during the crime.
This story is developing.
Police investigating armed robbery at Northwest Fresno gas station
ARMED ROBBERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News