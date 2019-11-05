Police investigating brawl involving Delano, Mission Oak football players: VIDEO

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A player on the Mission Oak High School football team was injured after a fight broke out during Friday night's football game against Delano High School. Now he and his mother are speaking with the police.Mission Oak was leading the game 14-0, but that score took a back seat to what then transpired.The massive brawl included more than a dozen Delano players attacking a Hawks player. Video of the fight has since gone viral online.A second Mission Oak player jumped into the fray to try and help his teammate before he was also attacked.It is not clear what prompted the attack, but Delano Police are investigating. Police will be interviewing everyone on the field to try to get to the bottom of what happened.Delano Joint Union High School District released a statement:Action News reached out to the Central Section Office for comment but have not heard back.Delano's season ended Friday night with an 0-10 record.Mission Oak will play Madera South in the D-5 playoffs Thursday night.