Police investigating brawl involving Delano, Mission Oak football players: VIDEO

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A player on the Mission Oak High School football team was injured after a fight broke out during Friday night's football game against Delano High School. Now he and his mother are speaking with the police.
Mission Oak was leading the game 14-0, but that score took a back seat to what then transpired.
The massive brawl included more than a dozen Delano players attacking a Hawks player. Video of the fight has since gone viral online.
A second Mission Oak player jumped into the fray to try and help his teammate before he was also attacked.
It is not clear what prompted the attack, but Delano Police are investigating. Police will be interviewing everyone on the field to try to get to the bottom of what happened.
Delano Joint Union High School District released a statement:
"Dear parents, staff, and community leaders,
On behalf of Delano High School, we are embarrassed and disappointed by the actions that transpired at Friday night's football game versus Mission Oak High School. The fight on the field during the game was deeply disturbing and inexcusable. The actions of those involved in the incident do not reflect the values and culture of our school, district, or community. We regret if any person was injured in the altercation.
We hold student athletes to high standards for sportsmanship and appropriate conduct both on and off the field. School district leaders will be working collaboratively with the California Interscholastic Federation, law enforcement, and game officials to thoroughly investigate the incident. There will be consequences for those who exhibited unacceptable behavior. They will be held accountable.
We strive hard to meet the expectations of our community. Student conduct and safety are important priorities in our schools. As a result of this incident, we will be reviewing all aspects of our athletic programs and will take swift action to enact changes and improvements if needed. Thank you for your support and understanding as we deal with this unfortunate situation."
Action News reached out to the Central Section Office for comment but have not heard back.
Delano's season ended Friday night with an 0-10 record.
Mission Oak will play Madera South in the D-5 playoffs Thursday night.
