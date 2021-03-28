Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno, woman killed

HAPPENING NOW: Fresno police are investigating a stabbing at the Ranchwood Condos in southeast Fresno. Detectives say a 30 yr old woman was stabbed to death by a 21 yr old man. Officers say the man called 911 claiming self-defense. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/x1tRU8aLIS — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 28, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in southeast Fresno on Saturday evening.Officers responded to the Ranchwood Condos on Chestnut and Butler Avenues just after 5:00 pm.Investigators say a 21-year-old man stabbed a 30-year-old woman.Officers say the man called 911, saying he stabbed a woman inside his apartment. He claimed the woman attacked him with a knife, and she was stabbed in self-defense.He had no signs of injuries but was covered in blood, officers said.Police say the woman suffered injuries to her upper body. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.Officials say this is not a domestic violence-related incident. The man and woman did not have a romantic relationship, police say.Investigators believe the woman had been staying with the man for about a week. The woman was living in Los Angeles but was originally from Fresno.The man was taken to Fresno Police Headquarters for questioning.This is Fresno's 23rd homicide of the year.