Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno, woman killed

Officers responded to the Ranchwood Condos on Chestnut and Butler Avenues just after 5:00 pm.
Investigators say a 21-year-old man stabbed a 30-year-old woman.
Officers say the man called 911, saying he stabbed a woman inside his apartment. He claimed the woman attacked him with a knife, and she was stabbed in self-defense.
HAPPENING NOW: Fresno police are investigating a stabbing at the Ranchwood Condos in southeast Fresno. Detectives say a 30 yr old woman was stabbed to death by a 21 yr old man. Officers say the man called 911 claiming self-defense. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/x1tRU8aLIS— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 28, 2021
He had no signs of injuries but was covered in blood, officers said.
Police say the woman suffered injuries to her upper body. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.
Officials say this is not a domestic violence-related incident. The man and woman did not have a romantic relationship, police say.
Investigators believe the woman had been staying with the man for about a week. The woman was living in Los Angeles but was originally from Fresno.
The man was taken to Fresno Police Headquarters for questioning.
This is Fresno's 23rd homicide of the year.
This is a developing story.