Police investigating homicide after man found dead inside central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide in central Fresno after a man's body was found inside an apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment complex near Brooks and McKinley Tuesday morning for a welfare check.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man's body and called in detectives.

After a further investigation, detectives determined it was a suspicious death and blocked off the area until they could get a search warrant to go into the apartment.



Neighbors say the man is in his 40s and has a 2-year-old child.

One neighbor says she heard several gunshots in the area on Sunday morning.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and will update when more information becomes available.
