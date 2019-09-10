Police investigating homicide after man found dead inside central Fresno apartment

Officers got the warrant signed and just entered the apartment through a window. Still waiting to hear more about the circumstances. A relative of the man who lives in the apartment just showed up to the scene and is crying hysterically. pic.twitter.com/8alCo6kIJ3 — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide in central Fresno after a man's body was found inside an apartment.Officers responded to the apartment complex near Brooks and McKinley Tuesday morning for a welfare check.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man's body and called in detectives.After a further investigation, detectives determined it was a suspicious death and blocked off the area until they could get a search warrant to go into the apartment.Neighbors say the man is in his 40s and has a 2-year-old child.One neighbor says she heard several gunshots in the area on Sunday morning.Police say this investigation is ongoing and will update when more information becomes available.