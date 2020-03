BREAKING NEWS: Police confirm officer involved shooting in Central Fresno near Callisch & Donahoo. Multiple police vehicles and detectives on scene. Police chief Andy Hall is expected to brief media shortly. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GiyAtKrpHJ — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 23, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say there has been an officer-involved shooting in central Fresno.The shooting took place near Callisch and Donahoo.Multiple police vehicles and detectives are at the scene.