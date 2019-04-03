Timmothy Pitzen case: Police investigating possible discovery of boy missing since 2011

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=717499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An age progression photo shows what missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen could like at the age of 10.

FBILouisville and @FBICincinnati are actively coordinating with the Newport PD, @CincyPD, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and @AuroraPoliceIL on a missing child investigation. There will be no further statement made on this matter until we have additional information. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 3, 2019

NEWPORT, Ky. -- Police are heading to the Cincinnati area to assist the FBI with a possible break in the case of Timmothy Pitzen, an Illinois boy who went missing in 2011 when he was 6 years old.Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old boy told authorities that he was Timmothy and that he "had just escaped from two kidnappers that have been holding him for 7 years," according to an incident report from the Sharonville Police Department in Ohio.FBI agents from Louisville and Cincinnati said they are coordinating with the Newport Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Aurora Police Department on a missing child investigation.The FBI and police are working to verify whether the boy is Timmothy. He was last seen at Wisconsin Dells with his mother.Two detectives from Aurora are heading to Ohio to assist in the investigation. One of the detectives is a cold case investigator.Timmothy said his kidnappers were two white men with a "body-builder type build," according to the Sharonville police incident report. He said he escaped and kept running across a bridge in Kentucky. They had been staying at a Red Roof Inn, but he said he did not know where.The report says that the men were driving a "newer model Ford SUV, bearing unknown Wisconsin plates, with a 2nd row, white in color with yellow transfer paint, and a dent on the left back bumper."Timmothy's grandmother, Alana Andrews, said she is "cautiously optimistic." She says she has heard reports that the boy has identified himself as Timmothy but they're not official reports.Andrews had a message for her grandson -- that his family loves him and they have never stopped looking for him. They want to let him know that everything will beOK, Andrews said Wednesday afternoon.Surveillance video shows Timmothy's mother, 43-year-old Amy Fry Pitzen, picked him up from school on May 11, 2011. She told the school there was a family emergency.Police said Pitzen took her son to Brookfield Zoo and to Key Lime Cove in Gurnee. On May 12, they checked into the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.Timmothy and his mom were last seen together on the morning of May 13, checking out of the resort.Police said Pitzen then checked herself into a motel in Rockford, Illinois, that night. She appeared to be alone.She was found dead on May 14. She had taken her own life.Police said Pitzen left a suicide note that said, "Tim is somewhere safe with people who love him and will care for him. You will never find him."In August 2011, police disclosed they found a "concerning" amount of blood in the back seat of Pitzen's SUV after her death. Tests showed the blood was Timmothy's. Authorities also released a video clip of 6-year-old Timmothy playing a make-believe guitar, hoping that the boy's disappearance would remain in the public eye.In 2013, Pitzen's cellphone was recovered from a roadside ditch near Rockford. Police said there was no useful information on the phone.In 2015, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression of what Timmothy would look like at 10 years old. A woman in Rockton, Illinois, thought she saw a boy resembling the image, but it wasn't him.