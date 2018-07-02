Police investigating shooting after victim dropped off at Northeast Fresno hospital

Police are investigating what led to a shooting after a victim was dropped off at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Northeast Fresno. It happened around 10 Sunday night.Moments earlier, police had received a call about gunshots in the area of First and Herndon. No evidence of a shooting was found at that scene, but it's less than a mile from the hospital.Officials said the victim is not being cooperative and won't tell them anything about how he was hurt. He's expected to survive his injury.