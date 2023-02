1 person hospitalized following shooting in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating an east central Fresno shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

A gunshot victim was found at a home on Clay and Sierra Vista Avenues before 2 a.m. Saturday.

It's unclear where exactly the shooting happened but officers say it may have taken place near highway 180 and highway 41.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.