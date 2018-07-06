FRESNO

Police investigating shooting in Southeast Fresno after a man was shot in the face

A man is recovering after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno. The shooting happened Thursday night around 10:30 at AJ Liquors on Butler and Chestnut. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is recovering after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno. The shooting happened Thursday night around 10:30 at AJ Liquors on Butler and Chestnut.

Police said a man in his 40's was standing in front of the store when he was hit by a gunshot. Officers said the bullet went through his cheek.

Police are now concentrating efforts on searching for the suspect.

Lt. Michael Landon with the Fresno Police said, "Our victim was struck once, as far as I know at least once. We're not clear at this point if the suspect left on foot or in a vehicle, we've received mixed reports."

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was alert and talking.

Police are looking at surveillance video and talking to witnesses gathering information. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.
