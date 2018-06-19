Police investigating shooting in Southwest Fresno

It happened Tuesday night near E Belgravia Avenue and S Ivy Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man in his 30's with several gunshot wounds in his upper body. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Fresno.

It happened Tuesday night near E Belgravia Avenue and S Ivy Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man in his 40's with several gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

The shooter was gone when officers arrived. He was last seen down an alley near Ivy and Belgravia.


The department says that a ShotSpotter call came in around 9:30 pm. The system detected at least 10 rounds fired but officers believe more were fired. A lieutenant tells Action News that it sounded as if two guns were going off.
