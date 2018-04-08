Police investigating stabbing in downtown Fresno

Police say the suspect stabbed a 20-year-old Hispanic woman several times in her lower back.Paramedics took her two blocks to Community Regional Medical Center where her condition is stable.Police say she is cooperating and gave officers a detailed description of the suspect."At this point, we're looking for a male adult who's in his early 20's. Black male, tall slender built, about 6'4, wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He's also known to be homeless," said lt. Steve card.Police say they do not know if the suspect and victim had any previous relationship.They are trying to figure out if they had some sort of fight before the stabbing.