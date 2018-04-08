STABBING

Police investigating stabbing in downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Downtown Fresno stabbing (KFSN)

FRESNO,Calif. (KFSN) --
Police say the suspect stabbed a 20-year-old Hispanic woman several times in her lower back.

Paramedics took her two blocks to Community Regional Medical Center where her condition is stable.

Police say she is cooperating and gave officers a detailed description of the suspect.

"At this point, we're looking for a male adult who's in his early 20's. Black male, tall slender built, about 6'4, wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He's also known to be homeless," said lt. Steve card.

Police say they do not know if the suspect and victim had any previous relationship.

They are trying to figure out if they had some sort of fight before the stabbing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno downtownstabbinginvestigationFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man stabbed on Peach and Olive
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
Groups pay tribute to jogger killed in Washington D.C. this week
More stabbing
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News