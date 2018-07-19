FRESNO

Police investigating stabbing in West Central Fresno that sent one woman to the hospital

Police said they have a lead on a suspect accused of a stabbing in West Central Fresno. It happened around 1:30 on Bengston near Thomas. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police said they have a lead on a suspect accused of a stabbing in West Central Fresno. It happened around 1:30 on Bengston near Thomas.

Officers said they received a call about a stabbing in the area and a second call about women fighting in the area. They arrived to find a woman stabbed in the upper body several times. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they have witnesses helping with the investigation.

No word on what led to the stabbing or if it's gang related.
