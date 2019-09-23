Police investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan -- Police are investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the same building that houses the president's Manhattan home.

Two women who live there tell police that jewelry went missing from their apartments while they were on vacation.

A 33-year-old says jewelry worth $117,000 disappeared some time earlier this month. A 69-year-old says jewelry worth $230,000 went missing sometime between June and September.

Detectives say there was no sign of a break-in at either apartment.

Police are currently investigating.

It is unclear at this time if one person is responsible, or if there are several thieves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftnypdtrump towerjewelry theftjewelry
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends come together to honor victims killed in rollover crash
Child, adult injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting, deputies say
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Merced
1 wanted, 2 arrested for AutoZone armed robbery in Tulare County
New ordinance will penalize Fresno landlords with unsafe homes
Drunk driver arrested after fiery chain reaction collision in Clovis
Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return
Show More
8 hurt after cars crash into restaurant in Sacramento
Women accused of buying $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards
Coalinga man stabbed in alley, police searching for suspect
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' reap Emmy honors
NJ troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor
More TOP STORIES News