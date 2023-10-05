Police officers have a crime scene at a Northwest Fresno church with an active investigation underway.

Police investigation underway at church in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police officers have a crime scene at a Northwest Fresno church with an active investigation underway.

Officers appear focused on an area in the parking lot of the NorthPointe Community Church (Bullard Campus) on Bullard Avenue near Figarden Drive.

Several evidence markers can be seen in the parking lot.

Officers have not yet said what type of incident they are investigating.

Bullard Avenue is currently closed between Tracy Avenue and east of Figarden Drive.

Figarden is also closed between Salinas and Bullard Avenue.

