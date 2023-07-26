A police investigation is underway in a neighborhood in southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

Woman hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 pm at an RV lot near Whitesbridge Avenue and Modoc Street.

Fresno police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body.

Officers say it appears that the woman was shot by someone in a neighboring RV.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

A portion of the roadway has been blocked off as the investigation continues.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.