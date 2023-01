Police investigating suspicious package found in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found in downtown Fresno on Thursday night.

Fresno police confirmed the package was found near the Selland Arena on Ventura and M streets.

The parking lot behind the arena and a nearby intersection have been shut down as officers investigate.

Officials say a bomb squad has been called in to help figure out what is inside the package.

