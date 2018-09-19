Police K9 relieved of duty after killing Yorkie named Bandit at Bacon Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

A Portage, Indiana, police K9 has been relieved of duty after she killed another dog at Bacon Fest on Saturday.

PORTAGE, Ind. --
A Portage, Indiana, police K9 has been relieved of duty after she killed another dog at Bacon Fest on Saturday.

The Portage Police Department's K9 Unit had a booth at the festival. Officer Flora Ryan and her K9 partner Nyx were resting in a grassy area near the Portage Fire Department at 6300 Central Avenue when police said Nyx attacked a couple's dog as they were leaving the festival.

Officer Ryan ran over to the couple and got Nyx to release her hold on the couple's dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Bandit.

Police said Bandit was bleeding from an ear but otherwise showed no other obvious signs of injury after the incident. The couple took the dog to two veterinary clinics for evaluation, where it was determined that Bandit had suffered severe internal injuries, which the dog later succumbed to.

Officer Ryan admitted that she did not have a good grip on Nyx's leash before she took off after Bandit.

"We are fully responsible for this and my deepest apologies and sympathies go out to the Mavrovic family," Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said in a statement. "Though this was a terrible accident, it does not lessen the pain and trauma experienced by the Mavrovics that should have never occurred."

Nyx will no longer be used as a Portage Police K9 due to the incident, Williams said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dogdog attacku.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News