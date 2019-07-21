Police locate missing 81-year-old woman near San Joaquin River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 81-year-old San Jose woman who went missing in northwest Fresno Saturday morning has been found, police say.Authorities located Herlinda Soria Hernandez along the bank of the San Joaquin River Sunday afternoon. Police say she had some scratches from a fall and was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center to be checked out.Hernandez vanished after she went for a walk in the neighborhood near the Riverside Golf Course in northwest Fresno at about 6 a.m. Saturday.Soria is from San Jose, but she was visiting Fresno for a family event. Police say Soria has been diagnosed with Dementia.No other details were immediately available.