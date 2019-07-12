Police locate parents of boy found wandering in Porterville

UPDATE: Porterville police have located the parents of the young boy found wandering alone Friday morning. (Porterville Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Porterville police have located the parents of the young boy found wandering alone Friday morning.

______________________________________________________

Police are seeking the public's help finding the family of a young boy who was found wandering alone in Porterville.

Officials say the child, believed to be 4 years old, was found in the area of Putnam Avenue and Leggett Street Friday at around 5:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilletulare county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News