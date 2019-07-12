Police locate parents of boy found wandering in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Porterville police have located the parents of the young boy found wandering alone Friday morning.______________________________________________________Police are seeking the public's help finding the family of a young boy who was found wandering alone in Porterville.Officials say the child, believed to be 4 years old, was found in the area of Putnam Avenue and Leggett Street Friday at around 5:30 a.m.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.