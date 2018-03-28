Police look for 2 suspects after man was stabbed while walking his dog in Central Fresno

Fresno Police officers are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed several times in Central Fresno.Officers found the victim just after 10:30 Tuesday night on Hedges and First. Investigators said he was walking his dog and accidentally flashed his light at several people sitting outside a home drinking. That's when two of the men attacked.Fresno Police officers are now looking for a man with blonde hair who possibly goes by Te Nae Keoni and another suspect last seen wearing a grey sweater with long black hair, and possibly going by the name "D."The victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds.