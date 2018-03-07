Police looking for driver involved in hit and run that killed Visalia man

Highway Patrol officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian in Tulare County. It happened just after 8:30 Tuesday night on highway 137 and road 56.Officers said the vehicle was westbound along the highway when it collided with the victim who they said walked into the roadway. Officers found him dead at the scene.The victim has been identified only as a 55-year-old man from Visalia.At this time there is no vehicle description for the driver involved.