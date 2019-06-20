Police looking for man accused of starting house fire after argument with girlfriend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, several fire engines and about a dozen firefighters arrived at a home on Ellendale in Northwest Fresno to put out a fire.Fresno Police also responded, and after talking to a woman who lives in the home, they had a suspicion on how the fire started."What they learned when they got here was that the victim and her boyfriend had got into a domestic disturbance. She was assaulted by Isaiah Moore," said Lt. Mark Hudson, Fresno Police Department.Fresno Police said 24-year-old Isaiah Moore hit his girlfriend several times during a fight inside the home before the fire.She left but returned a short time later to find smoke and flames coming out of the house."That's when she came back to the residences and saw him leaving and saw that there was a fire in the house and called police," said Lt. Hudson.Police said Moore now faces charges of domestic violence and arson.Fire investigators say the fire started in a back bedroom, spreading the attic and kitchen but a quick response from firefighters prevented the damage from being much worse."It minimized damage to the rest of the house and stopped the fire at the kitchen area. Unfortunately, most of the belongings have taken extensive damage from smoke," said Todd Tuggle, Fresno Fire Department.Moore is still missing. Anyone with information on where Moore may be is asked to call Fresno Police.