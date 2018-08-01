Police looking for men who robbed Fresno clothing store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are trying to identify two men who robbed a clothing store in Southeast Fresno.

A surveillance camera at Cali Blue Jeans on East Kings Canyon captured the violent act.

Both suspects dressed in black.

One of them enters the store, while the other stays outside on the sidewalk, keeping watch.

Suddenly, the suspect inside rushes to the entrance with an armload of merchandise.

He plows over an employee trying to stop him, knocking her to the ground.

Other people also try to stop the thieves and then help the woman who was hit.

If you have any information about this robbery contact Fresno Police.
