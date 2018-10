Parlier Police are asking for your help to find an "at risk" missing man.Eleuterio Mejia, 63, was last seen on Sunday, July 8th, around noon, and nobody's heard from him since. Police said he has health problems requiring medication.Mejia doesn't own a car, he walks everywhere he goes, and carries a rolling luggage bag with him. He is also known to frequent the downtown Reedley area.