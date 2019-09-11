Police looking for parents of toddler found wandering streets in southeast Fresno

Police looking for parents of toddler found wandering streets in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler that was found wandering the streets of southeast Fresno in her diaper.

The child was found around 4:30 a.m. near Winery and Kings Canyon on Wednesday.

Police says the two to three-year-old girl was walking around the neighborhood while only wearing a diaper.

Officers took her to the hospital for observation as they look for her parents.

If you know who this little girl might be you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.
