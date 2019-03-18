drive by shooting

Police looking for shooter who struck a Central Fresno home

Police are searching for the suspect behind a drive-by shooting in Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a shooter they say struck a house and car in Central Fresno.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Maple and Dakota Avenues.

Officers say a man was relaxing in the front yard of his home when shots were fired from the street.

The man hid behind his van, which was struck by the gunfire.

Police say the victim did not actually see a suspect vehicle during the attack.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police are investigating to see if it's gang-related.
