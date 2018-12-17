Police looking for suspect in shooting and armed robbery in Exeter

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies and Exeter Police are investigating a shooting and armed robbery in Exeter, they believe are connected.The shooting happened just after 1 yesterday afternoon in the area of Ballam and Filbert in Exeter.A farm worker was on a ladder picking fruit was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital.Shortly after the shooting, two men walked into the "AA Gas and Grub" on South Kaweah in Exeter, demanded money from the clerk and then fired three shots at the ceiling.No one was hurt, but the suspects got away with more than $2-thousand.Deputies determined the car involved in both incidents was the same one.Deputies are searching for 36-year-old Gustavo Garcia, and the Silver Honda Pilot seen in both crimes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.